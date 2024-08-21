Schools to celebrate cultural diversity with fall 2024 I Am Vestavia Festival

× Expand Still shot from video by Vestavia Hills City Schools Students perform a cultural dance demonstration at the I Am Vestavia Festival at Vestavia Hills High School on March 18, 2024.

The Vestavia Hills school system plans to hold its second “I Am Vestavia Festival” at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Sept. 26 to celebrate the system’s cultural diversity.

People representing more than 54 countries plan to share about their native culture with a parade of flags and a festival village that includes a fashion show, children’s activities and variety of performances designed to pay homage to different countries’ style of dress and artistic talents.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., and the public is invited.

Beyond the festival village, students in Vestavia Hills schools will be exposed to other countries through 80 different lesson plans designed to foster curiosity and understanding, school officials said.