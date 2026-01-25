Vestavia Hills City Schools closed Monday due to weather concerns

Schools closed.
Vestavia Hills City Schools announced all its schools would be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions.
Heavy precipitation over the weekend combined with freezing temperatures overnight Sunday was anticipated to make travel hazardous for much of the day Monday.
Skies should clear Monday and temperatures are expected to rise above freezing during the day.
VHSC released the following statement:
Due to extreme cold weather conditions expected tomorrow, all Vestavia Hills City Schools will be closed Monday, January 26. All extracurricular activities are also canceled, and the Vestavia Hills Board of Education meeting and VHCS Hall of Fame Ceremony scheduled for Monday have been postponed and will be rescheduled.