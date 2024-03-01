School board settles trademark dispute

× Expand Top: Vestavia Hills City Schools’ 1Rebel logo. Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Bottom: One Rebel Ltd’s logo. Image courtesy of One Rebel Ltd.

It turns out that the Vestavia Hills Rebels aren’t the only ones who lay claim to the 1Rebel logo that the school system started using around 2016.

When the school system’s trademark attorney filed the registration for 1Rebel with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, he learned there was another company, based in London, England, using it as well, and it had already filed a notice that it intends to use the logo in the United States.

That company, One Rebel Ltd, is a fitness studio that uses an almost-identical 1Rebel logo in the United Kingdom, Australia and a few other places on its fitness apparel, equipment and training materials, attorney Marcus Chatterton told the Vestavia Hills Board of Education recently.

Its logo is “very nearly identical” to the one used by the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, Chatterton said. The font is slightly different, and their primary colors are black and white instead of red and blue, he said.

The Vestavia Hills school board could fight the London company’s registration attempt based on the idea that the Vestavia Hills Board of Education is the “senior user” of the logo in the U.S., but at the recommendation of the London company, the school board chose a different route.

Instead of fighting to retain exclusive U.S. rights to use the logo, the Vestavia Hills school board on Jan. 29 approved a “co-existence agreement” that would allow both parties to use the logo in specific geographic areas.

Under this agreement, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education would have exclusive rights to use the 1Rebel logo within a 250-mile radius of Vestavia Hills. This includes the Atlanta and Nashville markets, which could potentially be valuable to the London company if it decided to enter those markets, Chatterton said.

However, the London company would have exclusive rights to use its logo outside that 250-mile radius, Chatterton said. Each party would have to get approval from the other if they desire to have a brick-and-mortar logo usage in the other’s territory, he said.

School board Vice President Scott Brown asked Chatterton what that would mean for online sales and whether it would prevent a company with a license to sell Vestavia Hills branded merchandise from selling items with the 1Rebel logo to an alumnus in California.

Chatterton said he would not anticipate any such ban regarding online sales. The prohibition would be more focused on any brick-and-mortar presence in the other party’s jurisdiction, he said. For example, the One Rebel Ltd company would be prohibited from opening a fitness studio with that logo within 250 miles of Vestavia Hills, he said.

One Rebel Ltd does have a website that sells some merchandise in the United States, but the company currently doesn’t have any brick-and-mortar locations in the United States, Chatterton said.

Brown said the co-existence agreement would be a lot cheaper than litigation to fight the London company. “Hence the recommendation,” Chatterton said, noting that he has no reason to believe the company was copying the Vestavia Hills logo. Both parties apparently began using their respective logos at about the same time, unknown to one another, he said.

In other business, the school board heard a report about the district’s classroom sizes and teaching corps from Brooke Wedgworth, one of two directors of curriculum and instruction.

The Cognia accreditation group recommends that school systems have no more than 18-22 students per class in grades K-3, no more than 22-25 students per class in grades 4-6 and no more than 25-28 students per class in the core classes for grades 7-12, Superintendent Todd Freeman said.

According to Wedgworth, the average class sizes in Vestavia Hills public schools are:

Kindergarten: 14.4

First grade: 17.5

Second grade: 17.3

Third grade: 18.2

Fourth grade: 19.4

Fifth grade: 21.4

Liberty Park Middle School: 21

Pizitz Middle School: 24

Freshman Campus: 20

Vestavia Hills High School: 20

Freeman said he is pleased with the class sizes in Vestavia Hills. Wedgworth said that in order to keep class sizes low, the school system has to hire more teachers than the state will fund. This year, Vestavia Hills pays the salaries and benefits for 110 teachers fully with local funds instead of state or federal funding, she said.

The quality of Vestavia’s teaching corps is also important, she said. The school system has 61 teachers certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and 43 teachers with special certification for teaching math or science (better known as TEAMS teachers), she said.

Of all the teachers, 143 of them (24%) have obtained a bachelor’s degree, while 407 (67%) have a master’s degree, 39 (6%) have a specialist degree and 17 (3%) have a doctorate.