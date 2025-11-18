School board OKs $3.9 million for air conditioning, roofing projects at West

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia HIlls Elementary School West

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education this week approved spending $3.9 million on air conditioning and roofing projects at Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

The work is slated to be done by Schneider Electric and is expected to take place this coming summer, Superintendent Todd Freeman said. The money for the project is coming from supplemental money provided by the Alabama Department of Education, he said.

This does not at all address the totality of the building improvements needed in Vestavia’s schools, but it’s a step in the right direction, Freeman said. The school district will continue to tackle building improvement needs as money becomes available, he said.