Samford names Alicia Hunsberger "Learning for Life" honoree

Louis Pizitz Middle School Principal Alicia Hunsberger has been named a 2021 Learning for Life honoree by Samford University. The Learning for Life Award honors outstanding education alumni that have made a significant impact in the lives of others.

In celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2015, Samford’s Orlean Beeson School of Education established the Learning for Life Award to honor graduates who exemplify leadership in the classroom, school administration, churches, mission organizations, nonprofits, businesses, volunteer organizations and more. Although their career paths may be different, recipients are all similar in the way that they have made a notable influence in their respective fields of study, their local communities and the world.

Hunsberger has served in education for 20 years. She began her teaching experience serving students with special needs, and then became an administrator at the elementary level. This year, she was named principal of Louis Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills. She received her bachelor’s degree and Doctorate of Education from Samford University, and a master of arts degree and an educational specialist degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hunsberger is passionate about strengthening character education in schools in order to provide students with a rich learning experience that helps them grow to be smart, collaborative and kind. As a follower of Christ, Alicia prioritizes both faith and family. She has had the privilege of traveling to many countries to share the love of Jesus.

Hunsberger will be honored at the Learning for Life Awards Dinner along with seven other recipients on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Vestavia Hills Country Club (400 Beaumont Drive). For a complete list of this year’s honorees, to register for the event, or for more information, visit Samford.edu/education/learning-for-life. If you have any questions, please contact Kathy Acton at kacton@samford.edu or 205-726-4224.

--Submitted by Holly Gainer