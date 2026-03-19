Rock out with music from middle, high schoolers at Battle of the Bands

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa T. Cheek. Student musicians take the stage at the Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands Student musicians take the stage at the Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands.

Students will take the stage to share their talents and passion for music while competing for prizes at the upcoming Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands.

Presented by Mason Music, the eighth annual event is scheduled for April 4, starting at 5 p.m. The community is invited to come out to Rocky Ridge Plaza by The Ridge to enjoy music from middle and high school bands, said Park Butterworth, director of Mason Music’s Rock Band League program.

“These students have been working hard in their parents’ basements for years, and now they can step on the stage in front of their peers and community to perform,” Butterworth said. “It’s a good opportunity for students who are playing in bands to come together to win something tangible that they can use to further their projects.”

Whether the students are looking to raise money to record their music or buy new equipment, they’ll have the chance to take home a combined $2,000 in prize money. First prize in middle and high school wins $750 each, and the runner-up in each division wins $250. Mason Music as of early March had nine bands signed up for the high school division and two for middle school, but more middle school bands were expected, which would make it the largest band lineup the competition has ever had.

There will be a wide variety of music and sounds performed, from classic rock and country to original songs and pop music, Butterworth said. Some of the students bring their friends from the marching bands to add brass instruments to the performance. The students are also given professional sound and lighting to amplify their acts.

“You’re not just coming out to see some kids playing on the stage. You’re actually coming to see a really cool concert,” Butterworth said. “You’ll be pleasantly surprised with how talented these kids are.”

No matter the type of music the students perform, Butterworth encourages middle and high schoolers who are in bands to have the confidence to sign up for the event. His band competed several years ago and won, and he said it helped fund their first extended play recording. He said he hopes this event is a stepping stone for other young artists, as well.

“Everybody wants to see you succeed. They’re there to cheer you on,” Butterworth said. “It might be the spark you need to rally your band to start taking this seriously, and you might surprise yourself with how great you are and really advance your career. It’s a great way to get started, make some new friends and have fun.”

Whether people want to support talented students or simply enjoy an entertaining night of music, Butterworth said he hopes the community will come out for the Battle of the Bands.

“It’s going to be a ton of fun and a lot of great music, so definitely make your way out,” Butterworth said. “Music is meant to be shared.”

There will also be food and beverage vendors at the event, along with other options within walking distance of this entertainment district-friendly event. For more information, visit rockyridgebattleofbands.com.