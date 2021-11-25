RISE to begin this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. James Howell, a cancer survivor, speaks about his journey and the impact of Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement (RISE) during the assembly to kick-off the 2020 campaign at the school’s gymnasium in January. Money raised by the student body will benefit the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB Hospital.

Activities for the annual RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) fundraiser will begin this month. The fundraiser benefits the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB.

Here are a list of this year’s events:

A Santa Celebration

► When: Dec. 5, 4-6 p.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills High School - Gym

► Cost: $10 per child/Adults Free

► Details: Featuring Santa Claus (free pictures), a sing-a-long with Jovi the Elf, snowball fights with Buddy the Elf, crafts and food!

► Web: on gofan.co under Vestavia Hills High School

Pinkies Up Tea Party

► When: Feb. 5, 10-11:30 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church/Tyson Hall

► Cost: $10 per child/Adults Free

► Details: Featuring a tea party with Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter, and Fancy Nancy. For ages 2 and older.

►Web: Tickets on gofan.co under Vestavia Hills High School

RISE & Buy: A Massive Yard Sale

► When: Feb. 12, 8 a.m. to noon

► Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1973 Merryvale Road 35216

► Details: Come find a treasure!

Superhero Fun Run

► When: March 5, 8:30 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills High School Football Stadium

► Cost: $20 per person (includes t-shirt)

► Details: For children in grades1-5. Register online no later than Feb. 22.

► Web: go.uab.edy/vhhsrise

Rebel 5K Color Run

► When: March 5, 10 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills High School Front Parking Lot

► Cost: $20 per person (includes t-shirt)

► Details: For children grade 6 and above and adults. Register no later than Feb. 22.

► Web: go.uab.edy/vhhsrise

Kids Day

► When: March 19, 9-11 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center (Formerly Gold’s Gym)

► Cost: $15 per child/Adults Free

► Details: Featuring Touch-a-Truck and Character Party.

► Web: Tickets available on gofan.co

– Submitted by Kym Prewitt.