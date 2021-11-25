RISE to begin this month

Activities for the annual RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) fundraiser will begin this month. The fundraiser benefits the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB.

Here are a list of this year’s events:

A Santa Celebration

When: Dec. 5, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Vestavia Hills High School - Gym

Cost: $10 per child/Adults Free

Details: Featuring Santa Claus (free pictures), a sing-a-long with Jovi the Elf, snowball fights with Buddy the Elf, crafts and food!  

Web: on gofan.co under Vestavia Hills High School

Pinkies Up Tea Party

► When: Feb. 5, 10-11:30 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church/Tyson Hall

Cost: $10 per child/Adults Free

► Details: Featuring a tea party with Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter, and Fancy Nancy. For ages 2 and older.  

Web: Tickets on gofan.co under Vestavia Hills High School

RISE & Buy: A Massive Yard Sale

► When: Feb. 12, 8 a.m. to noon

► Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1973 Merryvale Road 35216

► Details: Come find a treasure!  

Superhero Fun Run

► When: March 5, 8:30 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills High School Football Stadium

► Cost: $20 per person (includes t-shirt)

► Details: For children in grades1-5. Register online no later than Feb. 22. 

► Web: go.uab.edy/vhhsrise

Rebel 5K Color Run

► When: March 5, 10 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills High School Front Parking Lot

► Cost: $20 per person (includes t-shirt)

► Details: For children grade 6 and above and adults. Register no later than Feb. 22. 

► Web: go.uab.edy/vhhsrise

Kids Day

When: March 19, 9-11 a.m.

► Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center (Formerly Gold’s Gym)

Cost: $15 per child/Adults Free

Details: Featuring Touch-a-Truck and Character Party. 

Web: Tickets available on gofan.co

– Submitted by Kym Prewitt.