RISE Day held at Vestavia Hills High School

× 1 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Students do pushups at RISE Day 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. × 2 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Students man a booth at RISE Day 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. × 3 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Students play volleyball at RISE Day 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. × 4 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Student band "The Silos" plays at RISE Day 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. × 5 of 5 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Student band "The Silos" plays at RISE Day 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. Prev Next

On Sunday, April 11, students and community members celebrated RISE Day at Vestavia Hills High School. The event raised money for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Along with events and fundraisers held earlier in the school year and in 2020, the total amount of money raised was $337,365.