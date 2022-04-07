RISE Day being held tomorrow

× Expand Kym Prewitt RISE Day 2022

RISE Day is this Friday, April 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Vestavia Hills High School.

RISE Day is a community-wide event celebrating a semester of raising funds and awareness for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center AT UAB.

There will be live music by student bands, lots of great food from local vendors, games, tournaments, and a very special lighting ceremony to honor and remember those who have fought a battle with cancer.

-- Submitted by Kym Prewitt