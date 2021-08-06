Remote option signup extended to Aug. 9, expanded for elementary students

× Expand Board of Education

Parents of Vestavia Hills City Schools elementary students will now be able to enroll their children in a virtual learning option, while parents of older students have a few days to choose that option if they so desire, Superintendent Todd Freeman said in a statement on Aug. 6.

In an update to the school’s operations plan for the upcoming school year, which begins next Tuesday, Aug. 10, Freeman said the period in which to enroll a child in the virtual option has been extended to Monday, Aug. 9. by 8 a.m.

Previously, the virtual option was only available to students in middle school and high school, but the option has now been expanded. VHCS teachers will not be teaching in the virtual option, but teaching will be given through a provider that uses certified teachers and curriculum based on Alabama content standards, Freeman said.

The form to sign a child up for the virtual option can be found here.

Freeman also announced there would be a weekly dashboard sent with information on COVID-19 related absences from the week before, and also provided an update on masks.

While masks are still optional in school buildings, they are required for students and staff while riding school buses. Freeman said while they are optional in the schools themselves, the school system does “strongly encourage” students, staff and visitors to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health’s recommendation to wear a mask while inside school buildings.

Freeman’s full statement can be found here.