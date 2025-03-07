Registration is open for Vestavia HIlls City Schools summer STEM camps

× Expand Photo from Vestavia HIlls City Schools Facebook page Students participate in the 2025 Vestavia HIlls City Schools STEM Expo.

Registration is now open for the Vestavia Hills school system’s summer science, technology, engineering and math camps for elementary and middle school students.

The camps are designed for students who will be in grades 4-8 for the 2025-26 school year. There will be two sessions: one June 2-12 and the second June 16-26. The camps will run Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon at Pizitz Middle School. The cost is $200.

To register, parents should complete a registration form at one of the following links — grades 4-5 or grades 6-8. Parents should register their child for only one session. Space is limited, and spots will be filled using a lottery. Parents will be notified if their child is selected. Registration is open through April 4.