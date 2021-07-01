Rebelettes announce NDA camp awards

Following the June National Dance Alliance Camp in LaGrange, Ga., the 2021 Vestavia Hills High School Rebelettes have announced awards won by both the varsity and junior varsity teams, as well as individual awards.

The awards are as follows:

Varsity Awards:

Team Dance Gold, Superior 

NDA Team Award

Home routine superior rating 

Superior Showmanship home 

Herkie Teamwork award 

Bid to Nationals 

Team Leaders Gold 

JV Awards:

JV Superior Showmanship 

Team Dance Silver, superior 

Power performance award 

Bid to Nationals 

Individual Awards:

Ella Harper Excellence in Leadership 

Elizabeth Smith Top gun - leaps and jumps 

Josie Blanchard Top gun - turns 

Morgan Robison Top All-American and Pin it Forward recipient 

Louise Fulkerson Two-Time  Pin it Forward recipient

All American Team:

Louise Fulkerson 

Abby Word 

Merritt Flynn 

Madison Martin

Marie Duncan 

Jacey Tate 

Lotte Wambsganss 

Ella Harper

Morgan Robison