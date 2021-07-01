Rebelettes announce NDA camp awards

Photo Courtesy of Faith Lenhart
Louise Fulkerson poses with her two Pin it Forward awards, given by the National Dance Association.
Following the June National Dance Alliance Camp in LaGrange, Ga., the 2021 Vestavia Hills High School Rebelettes have announced awards won by both the varsity and junior varsity teams, as well as individual awards.
The awards are as follows:
Varsity Awards:
Team Dance Gold, Superior
NDA Team Award
Home routine superior rating
Superior Showmanship home
Herkie Teamwork award
Bid to Nationals
Team Leaders Gold
JV Awards:
JV Superior Showmanship
Team Dance Silver, superior
Power performance award
Bid to Nationals
Individual Awards:
Ella Harper Excellence in Leadership
Elizabeth Smith Top gun - leaps and jumps
Josie Blanchard Top gun - turns
Morgan Robison Top All-American and Pin it Forward recipient
Louise Fulkerson Two-Time Pin it Forward recipient
All American Team:
Louise Fulkerson
Abby Word
Merritt Flynn
Madison Martin
Marie Duncan
Jacey Tate
Lotte Wambsganss
Ella Harper
Morgan Robison