Rebelettes announce NDA camp awards

Louise Fulkerson poses with her two Pin it Forward awards, given by the National Dance Association.

Following the June National Dance Alliance Camp in LaGrange, Ga., the 2021 Vestavia Hills High School Rebelettes have announced awards won by both the varsity and junior varsity teams, as well as individual awards.

The awards are as follows:

Varsity Awards:

Team Dance Gold, Superior

NDA Team Award

Home routine superior rating

Superior Showmanship home

Herkie Teamwork award

Bid to Nationals

Team Leaders Gold

JV Awards:

JV Superior Showmanship

Team Dance Silver, superior

Power performance award

Bid to Nationals

Individual Awards:

Ella Harper Excellence in Leadership

Elizabeth Smith Top gun - leaps and jumps

Josie Blanchard Top gun - turns

Morgan Robison Top All-American and Pin it Forward recipient

Louise Fulkerson Two-Time Pin it Forward recipient

All American Team:

Louise Fulkerson

Abby Word

Merritt Flynn

Madison Martin

Marie Duncan

Jacey Tate

Lotte Wambsganss

Ella Harper

Morgan Robison