Rebelettes win awards at 2025 summer dance camp

The Vestavia Hills High School Rebelette dance teams earned several awards at the National Dance Alliance summer camp this year.

The varsity team won the overall camp technical excellence award, the technical excellence award for their home routine and the elite team dance gold award. The varsity team also earned a superior rating for its home routine and elite team dance routine.

The junior varsity team won the elite team dance silver award and earned a superior rating for its elite team dance routine.

Both the varsity and junior varsity teams were awarded a bid to the national competition in February 2026.

Several individual team members also won awards. Varsity team member Piper Luccasen won the award for top gun turns, and junior varsity member Riley Arnold won the award for top gun leaps and jumps. Wesley Tarn won the top All-American award, and Caroline Covington, Sadie Chavers, Lainey Ann Ramey, Tana Hengst, Julia Parker, Ella Booth and Laney Flannagan all made the All-American team.