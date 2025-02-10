Rebelettes take 1st place in state competition

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. The Vestavia Hills High School varsity Rebelettes won 2025 state championships in the team performance category. The varsity team also won first place with their game day routine. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. The Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity Rebelettes team won 2025 state championships in the team performance category. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School Rebelette dance teams captured first-place wins at the National Dance Alliance’s Bama Dance Championships.

The 15 varsity Rebelettes won first place in both their team performance routine and game day routine, while the 18 junior varsity Rebelettes took first place in team performance and second place in their game day routine.

The state championship competition was held at Hoover High School. Due to snow that weekend, it was a very small competition this year, with only two teams performing a varsity game day routine and two teams performing a junior varsity jazz routine, varsity sponsor Charity Jones said. Vestavia Hills had no competition in the team performance category, she said.

The varsity Rebelettes also received a technical excellence award for their team performance dance, while the junior varsity team earned an innovative choreography award for its team performance dance.

The Rebelettes now head to the NDA’s National Dance Championship in Orlando on Feb. 14–16, Jones said.