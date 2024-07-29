× Expand Photo by Charles Vaughan. Ranch House Makarios Family Restaurant in Vestavia.

The Ranch House Makarios Family Restaurant, a staple of the Vestavia Hills community since 1991, offers one of the city’s most unique blends of culinary options.

Ranch House Makarios serves Southern-style breakfasts, meat-and-three lunches and Greek Mediterranean classics, all under the same roof. Customers can follow their bacon and eggs with falafel or shawarma. The unique combination was implemented after an ownership change in 2014 and is reflected by the restaurant’s sign.

Ranch House Makarios fields a deep menu of Southern classics, including grits, vegetables, pulled pork, fried chicken and waffles. Their Mediterranean menu offers Lebanese meat grape leaves, Greek spinach pie and tawook fattoush, a fresh salad mixed with toasted pita bread.

Ranch House Makarios is located at 2931 Columbiana Road and is open Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can visit their website at ranchhousemakarios.com.