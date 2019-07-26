Rainey steps into new role at VHCS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Dr. Aimee Rainey was named new assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in June 2019.

With a long career in education, Aimee Rainey is now prepared to take yet another step forward as she assumes the role of assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Rainey, who hails from the Mobile area, has been at Vestavia for a year as the director of student services, working with a variety of school and community leaders to serve the whole child.

In her new role, she’ll replace retiring Jane-Marie Marlin, who worked at the school system for six years, first as director of curriculum and instruction and later as an assistant superintendent.

Rainey said she had a “wonderful” year working as director of student services, during which she’s worked with nurses, counselors, Help the Hills and other leaders to address discipline and student health, including mental health.

For the 2018-19 school year, VHCS created a more systematic approach to emotional and behavioral needs and expectations for students, in addition to offering services and preventative measures for existing or potential mental health issues. Counseling services were also expanded.

In the past, Rainey has served as both a middle school and elementary school principal. While working in Florence, she earned several accolades, being named Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year by the Council of Leaders in Alabama (CLAS).

“I think most educators go into the business because they have a heart for service,” Rainey said. “It is rewarding and fulfilling to me to be able to work with families and help remove barriers and provide solutions so that their children can access and really get the most out of their educational experience.”

In her new role, Rainey will partner with teachers and principals to help them do what they do in the classroom. While it is a different role from what she did in the 2018-19 school year, Rainey said she’s excited.

The new position will still allow Rainey to remove problems and help the many students in Vestavia Hills City Schools.

“That’s exciting to me to be able to give children what they need and deserve to be successful,” Rainey said.

She will ensure that schools and teachers have what they need to perform their jobs as best they can, and she will also serve as a partner from the administrative side to local schools, which she said will help move the district forward.

Rainey said she was drawn to Vestavia because of the community and the reputation of the school system, and she’s experienced that first-hand as she has a child who she said has received a great education in the Vestavia system.

Over the summer, Rainey worked with Marlin to ensure a smooth transition period into her new role.

Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman praised Rainey and said she would serve the school system well.

“Dr. Rainey has been outstanding in her role as director of student services and has a wealth of successful experience as a former principal and teacher,” Freeman said. “Her expertise in curriculum and instruction will be most valuable in advancing our system mission.”