PTO leaders prepare for 2019-20 school year

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights students approach the crosswalk to the school on National Walk and Bike to School Day 2017.

An integral part of Vestavia Hills City Schools is the relationship between parents and teachers, helped along by each school’s Parent Teacher Organization. Here are the leaders for each school’s PTO for the 2019-20 school year.

VESTAVIA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

PTO leader: Angie Saia

Why did you get involved with PTO in Vestavia? “As a working mom, I initially decided to become involved in the PTO in hopes to stay connected in the school system where my children attend. I also wanted to be able to give back to the educators and administrators who are a vital part of the system, by giving my time and energy. After many years of volunteering, I have made incredible friendships as well as see the impact the many volunteers have had in our schools, which I am so fortunate to be involved.”

What are your goals/projects that you plan to do while serving as a PTO leader? “This year, we are excited to offer families three different ways to support the VHHS PTO: Online Supply Sale, which concluded in June; corporate VHHS PTO sponsorships; and our 1Rebel Campaign. All of our fundraising efforts support the teachers’ grant requests, as well as the many faculty and student events we host throughout the year.”

LOUIS PIZITZ MIDDLE SCHOOL

PTO leader: Merryl Cooper

Why did you get involved with PTO in Vestavia? “I see PTO as a way to build community while supporting the educational goals for our children. PTO also allows me to meet so many talented parents in our community that I may not otherwise meet.”

What are your goals/projects that you plan to do while serving as a PTO leader? “PTO will be busy supporting faculty and staff with ﬁnancial grants and volunteers to support educational programs. We can continue this strong tradition of support and make this current year one of the best.”

LIBERTY PARK MIDDLE SCHOOL

PTO leader: Becky Fron

Why did you get involved with PTO in Vestavia? “Vestavia has a fantastic school district and one I’m proud to be a member of. It’s been wonderful being part of the community and schools and seeing the impact they have on our family, neighbors, and businesses in the district. Working full time it’s tough to ﬁnd that time, but it’s important. So, this is a way for me to give back.”

What are your goals/projects that you plan to do while serving as a PTO leader? “My goal for the 2019-2020 school year is to provide support to our amazing teachers, staff, and administration in as many different ways as possible. Coming from a family of educators, teachers are especially important to me. So, making sure they have the resources they deserve whether it’s science equipment, reading materials or anything in between is a great way for the PTO to ﬁll the gap and show them how much they are appreciated.”

VESTAVIA HILLS ELEMENTARY CAHABA HEIGHTS

PTO leader: Amy Fuqua

Why did you get involved with PTO in Vestavia? “I adore our school (VHECH) and was a student at Cahaba Heights myself. As a kindergarten parent, I quickly learned what a fantastic group of parents we have at VHECH. They are so supportive of not only the students, but teachers, staff and each other. I wanted to be a part of that and really help nurture the parent/ teacher relationship.”

What are your goals/projects that you plan to do while serving as a PTO leader? “Last year, VHECH moved to a one-time fundraising platform. We have one main event, the Heights Heroes Challenge and 5K, that funds us for the year. With the money raised from the Heights Heroes Challenge, we are able to do everything from purchasing technology and enhancements for classrooms, to providing treats for students at May Play Day, and loads of things in between. Focusing on just one fundraising event allows us as parents to focus our energy the rest of the year on enhancing learning opportunities for students and teachers.”

VESTAVIA HILLS ELEMENTARY DOLLY RIDGE

PTO leader: Ginny Prier

Why did you get involved with PTO in Vestavia? “Not only did I go to school at West myself and send my children there, I also taught at Vestavia West before I had children of my own attending. All the Vestavia schools gave so much to me during my time as a teacher and student that I wanted a chance to be involved and give back in any way that I could.”

What are your goals/projects that you plan to do while serving as a PTO leader? “My main goal is to use our resources to support the mission of our new school. With this being Dolly Ridge’s ﬁrst year, I really feel that we have a responsibility to set the tone for the school for years to come. Dolly Ridge is made up of families from several other Vestavia schools, so we’re very lucky to have a variety of perspectives and ideas. This year, we’ll have the unique opportunity to start fresh with our very own combination of new and old traditions. We’re looking forward to new events like RidgeFest and a spring Parents’ Night Out fundraiser called Raising the Ridge, while continuing to enjoy those old favorites like Caring and Sharing Week and Santa’s Workshop. It’s going to be a great year.”

VESTAVIA HILLS ELEMENTARY EAST

PTO leader: Jordan Elkins

Why did you get involved with PTO in Vestavia? “With all three of my children at the same school, it has been a great opportunity to get involved. Vestavia is so fortunate to have so many great parents that are willing to jump in and help. It’s amazing to see what can be done for our schools when we have so much involvement. I love being a small part of making it all come together.”

What are your goals/projects that you plan to do while serving as a PTO leader? “This year will be so unique since we will be transitioning back to a K-5 school. My main goal for PTO is to help make it a seamless transition for all parents and teachers involved. We also have a lot of new families that will be coming to East this year and we are excited to welcome them and get them involved in our PTO.”

VESTAVIA HILLS ELEMENTARY LIBERTY PARK

PTO leader: Allison Williams

Why did you get involved with PTO in Vestavia? “There are two reasons I initially got involved with the PTO. The ﬁrst reason is because I wanted to serve my children and for them to see me volunteer. … Secondly, I moved to Liberty Park and didn’t know many people. The PTO was a way I could connect with other parents and the teachers and truly feel plugged into my community.”

What are your goals/projects that you plan to do while serving as a PTO leader? “My goals this year as PTO president are to help more parents get involved and stay involved with not only the school but with their children and to also raise morale within the school. … I would also like to encourage working moms and dads to get involved. The PTO is not just for stay-at-home mothers, it has evolved and anyone can help and make a difference! I am currently a veterinarian working part time and managing three busy children, so if I can do it, anyone can! … Our board created a ‘Sunshine Committee,’ which will be doing kind gestures for our teachers and staff throughout the year. We will be celebrating them monthly with a special cart full of goodies, providing birthday cakes monthly for teachers, celebrating them on their special days and helping them have occasional dutyfree lunch times.”

VESTAVIA HILLS ELEMENTARY WEST