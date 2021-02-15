Kids celebrate 100th day of school at Southminster

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katie Evans. Students celebrate the 100th day of school at Southminster Day School on Feb. 3.

It’s a bird…It’s a plane…It’s a bunch of kindergarteners! On Feb. 3, kindergarteners at Southminster Day School in Vestavia Hills dressed in their best superhero attire to celebrate the 100th day of school.

“The students have been learning all year about the power of zero in numbers,” say kindergarten teachers Katie Evans and Amanda Anderson. “We have been visited every tenth day of school by ‘Superhero Zero.’ He has left the children various activities to commemorate the 10th, 20th, 30th, and so on day of school. The children love it because they are constantly trying to find this masked mathematician, but he always seems to escape unseen.”

The day was spent celebrating 100 days of school. Students masked up and socially distanced in the school’s lunchroom to participate in various stations such as creating a 100-bead necklace, building a 100-cup tower, and preparing a 100-piece snack called “Superhero Hash.” Superhero cape- and mask-making were also part of the day’s festivities.

“The real superheroes are our teachers and the parents that work alongside them to make learning fun and effective for our students,” says Jeanie Covin, the school’s director. “We are so blessed with the resources to keep our school as safe as possible. I always say we have the best students and teachers, so it does not surprise me that our school has not skipped a beat – pandemic or no pandemic. Our kindergarteners were excited to celebrate 100 days of in-person learning.”

Southminster Day School is a 4K through fifth grade school located alongside Southminster Presbyterian Church in Vestavia Hills. The school has served the Vestavia, Hoover, and surrounding communities for over 50 years.

Submitted by Katie Evans.