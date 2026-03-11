Primrose School at Liberty Park conducts book drive for Glenwood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Primrose School at Liberty Park Children from the Primrose School at Liberty Park collects books to be donated to the Glenwood nonprofit that serves children with special needs.

The Primrose School at Liberty Park recently presented the Glenwood nonprofit that helps children with disabilities with 430 new and gently used books.

The books were collected and donated by children from the Primrose School throughout the month of February.

It’s part of a national effort by Primrose Schools across the country to host annual book drives to show their commitment to promoting a lifelong love of reading in all children.