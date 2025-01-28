'Precious moment' as 5 inducted into Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes, from left, George Hatchett, Barbara Gajewski, Kim Bain, Melvese Mann and Reba Clark. Clark, who died in 2024, was represented by grandsons Keith Rosetta and Craig Rosetta. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman welcomes people to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School Jazz Band performs at the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Scott Brown, president of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, speaks at the induction ceremony for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman inducts former Pizitz Middle School band director Kim Bain into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills High School Jazz Band performs at the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson George Hatchett, a former head boys basketball coach at Vestavia Hills High School, left, celebrates one of two state championships his teams won in this photo on display at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Family members of Reba Clark accept her induction into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. From left are her grandsons Craig and Keith Rosetta and granddaughter-in-law Stephanie Rosetta. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Whit McGhee, public relations director for Vestavia Hills City Schools, speaks at the induction ceremony for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Melvese Mann, a former second grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and West, seated in front, is surrounded by former colleagues at her induction ceremony for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills school system on Monday celebrated the careers of five educators as they inducted them into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame.

This fifth class of the Hall of Fame included:

Kim Bain, band director at Pizitz Middle School from 2006 to 2021

Reba Clark, director of guidance, curriculum and instruction at the Vestavia Hills Board of Education from 1970 to 1991

Barbara Gajewski, social studies teacher, psychology teacher and counselor at Vestavia Hills High School from 1980 to 2010, and again from 2013 to 2021

George Hatchett, physical education teacher and health teacher at Pizitz Middle School, and boys basketball head coach at Vestavia Hills High School from 1977 to 2016

Melvese Mann, second grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and West from 1975 to 2005

All were present at the ceremony at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center except Clark, who died last year but was represented by two of her grandsons.

Scott Brown, president of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, said each of these educators exemplify excellence.

“It’s hard to be excellent for a moment. It’s harder still to be excellent over time, yet the legacy of Vestavia Hills City Schools is consistent excellence of preparing students for life,” Brown said. “Consistent excellence doesn’t just happen. It requires hard work — class after class, practice after practice, day after day, game after game, performance after performance, year after year.”

Yet the excellence celebrated Monday night is even more rare because the excellence of these educators was not focused on making themselves better, but making others better, Brown said.

“The work, discipline and sacrifice represented here tonight does not include personal gain,” Brown said. “Our honorees have pursued excellence so that others could soar, so that their students would be poised to succeed in life.”

Superintendent Todd Freeman said the five honorees represent what profound learning and learning without limits should be.

KIM BAIN

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Former Pizitz Middle School band director Kim Bain says a few words after being inducted into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Bain dedicated her life to teaching students to simultaneously master their instrument, appreciate its individual value and hear how it sounds and fits perfectly into harmony, Freeman said.

She taught with remarkable passion, sharing her love of music and instrumental instruction and laying the foundation for successful musical instruction for the school system, he said.

Bain said she was humbled to receive this honor and grateful for her years with Vestavia Hills City Schools.

“We had so many wonderful band trips and so many wonderful competitions with all superior ratings,” she said. “Those were great and all, but the thing I miss is the relationship with the kids and getting to spend time with your children. That was the greatest gift of my Vestavia years. I will always be grateful for my time with these great students.”

REBA CLARK

“Reba understood that effective leadership happens not by control or power, but by influence,” he said. “Leaders that are difference makers in education are first for teachers and students. Reba encouraged, challenged and supported teachers, directors, coaches and counselors to be their best, and her legacy of influence is still felt today.”

Clark developed and implemented one of the top five exemplary K-12 guidance programs in the nation, emphasizing the importance of self-esteem for every child and the responsibility of each employee to care for student well-being, Freeman said. Her leadership helped establish the bedrock for the success the school system enjoys today, he said.

Stephanie Rosetta, a granddaughter-in-law who spoke on behalf of Clark’s family, said they were honored to accept this award on Clark’s behalf. Rosetta brought a copy of the curriculum guide that Clark helped create and said she was dedicated to her students and their futures.

BARBARA GAJEWSKI

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Barbara Gajewksi, a former social studies teacher, psychology teacher and counselor at Vestavia Hills High School , says a few words after being inducted into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Gajewski served multiple roles, including social studies teacher, psychology teacher and Vestavia Hills High School’s first college and career counselor, Freeman said. She was instrumental in leading efforts for the school to earn an Alabama School Counseling Program of Distinction designation, and her dedication to students left an indelible mark on generations of Vestavia Hills High graduates, he said.

“You dedicated your career as a counselor to guide children to use their unique gifts to discover what author Adam Grant calls their hidden potential,” he said.

Gajewski said it could have been any of her colleagues over decades who deserved to receive this recognition.

“I never felt like I was working when I was in the classroom,” she said. “I learned much more from my students than they did from me. There was always a question that had never been asked before, an insight that had never been shared before that absolutely amazed me.”

She paid tribute to Clark, saying Clark was the one who hired her as a classroom teacher and served as her inspiration and role model. Clark continues to be the role model for the counseling departments, Gajewski said.

“It was her program that she put together in that book that was used when I put together some things that got us some national and state recognition in the guidance department,” she said.

GEORGE HATCHETT

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson George Hatchett, a former physical education teacher and health teacher at Pizitz Middle School, and boys basketball head coach at Vestavia Hills High School, says a few words after being inducted into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Hatchett, who led Vestavia Hills boys basketball teams to state championships in 1992 and 2010, was a dedicated coach who left an enduring impact on the basketball program, impacting thousands of lives, Freeman said.

He recognized that one person cannot win a game, Freeman said. “You didn’t win championships with one player. You did it with a team of five individuals willing to work together and achieve their goals.”

Hatchett and Bain both recognized that the pathway to excellence is filled with challenges that only a person with a growth mindset can embrace, Freeman said. And Hatchett continues to work closely with students in his retirement, he said.

Hatchett said he got into teaching and education for a selfish purpose. He wanted to coach, and education was the way to do it, he said. But over the years, he ran across some really wonderful people — classroom teachers and coaches — whom he considers heroes.

“There are a number of people that are far more deserving than I am,” he said. “I’m a taker, not a real good giver. I got a lot more from y’all and this school system than I could ever repay.”

MELVESE MANN

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Melvese Mann, a former second grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and West, listens as she is inducted into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Freeman said Mann embraced how an elementary teacher is the first adult in school to love, encourage and help students dream big.

“Ms. Mann’s classroom was a warm and inviting space where every student felt valued,” Freeman said. “Ms. Mann demonstrated exceptional skill in using students’ interests to enhance their knowledge and skills; and … Ms. Mann’s dedication to her students was evident in every aspect of her teaching, making her an invaluable part of the school community.”

Mann said it was an honor to be chosen for the Hall of Fame. She cited a Nelson Mandela quote about education being the most powerful weapon to change the world.

She said she was thankful to God for the opportunity to play a part in the lives of hundreds of second graders who worked hard in her classrooms over the course of 30 years. She’s thankful for the families who entrusted their children to her and for her own family and friends who came to support her Monday night, she said. “This moment is precious.”

Whit McGhee, public director for the school system, said nominations are now open for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class through July 1. To nominate someone, go to vhcs.us/halloffame.

TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

School officials also on Monday night honored the district’s 2024-25 Teachers of the Year, including Elementary Teacher of the Year Haley Wright from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, Secondary Teacher of the Year Ann Pickens from the Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus and the other individual school Teachers of the Year:

Amy Ashley, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge

Lindsay Bass, Liberty Park Middle School

Lauren Boykin, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park

Malorie Bryan, Vestavia Hills Elementary West

Heather Chavers, Vestavia Hills Elementary East

Lera Wade, Pizitz Middle School

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman introduces the district's 2024-25 Teachers of the Year Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Read more about the Teachers of the Year in the February print edition of the Vestavia Voice.