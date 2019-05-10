Author of Holocaust book visits Pizitz

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Author Heidi Fishman speaks at Pizitz Middle School.

On April 3, Karen “Heidi” Fishman was invited to speak to the students of Louis Pizitz Middle School.

Fishman, author of “Tutti’s Promise” and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, spoke of her inspirations for her book, as well as the dehumanizing strife her mother, the main character in the novel, suffered firsthand.

The sixth grade class had the chance to meet Fishman during their social studies class and talk about the process of gathering information and writing a book, which she said took five years to collect.

Fishman also talked about the impact of the world wars even to today, and how Germany has changed since the 1940s.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools.