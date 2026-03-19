Pizitz Middle School teams place in state robotics competition

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills City Schools Pizitz Middle School had five teams make it into the elimination bracket of the state robotics competition on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Five robotics teams from Pizitz Middle School made it into the elimination bracket of the state robotics tournament this month.

The school had one team place fourth in skills and fourth overall, another team place ninth overall and a third team place 10th in the skills category.

“We are so proud of these students (and their sponsors!) for representing our school with excellence!,” school officials posted on their Facebook page.