Pizitz dance team holds summer camp

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt Members of the Pizitz dance team enjoy summer camp. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt Members of the Pizitz dance team enjoy summer camp. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt Members of the Pizitz dance team enjoy summer camp. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt Members of the Pizitz dance team enjoy summer camp. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt Members of the Pizitz dance team enjoy summer camp. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt Members of the Pizitz dance team enjoy summer camp. Prev Next

Pizitz Pirate Treasures dance team sponsored by Kim Hunton spent the week of June 7-11 learning new routines, team building, bowling at Vestavia Bowl, and participating in the first annual Treasures Olympics.

--Submitted