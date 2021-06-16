Pizitz dance team holds summer camp

by

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt

Members of the Pizitz dance team enjoy summer camp.

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt

Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Witt

Pizitz Pirate Treasures dance team sponsored by Kim Hunton spent the week of June 7-11 learning new routines, team building, bowling at Vestavia Bowl, and participating in the first annual Treasures Olympics. 

--Submitted