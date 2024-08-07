Photo gallery: Vestavia students head back to school

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Ming Walker Reese Walker is an 8th grade student at Louis Pizitz Middle School. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna McShan Reese Bousquet is starting 5th grade at Cahaba Heights Elementary. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna McShan John Luke Bousquet is a pre-K student at Primrose School at Liberty Park. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Magen Wright. Merrit (left) and Campbell Wright both started 2nd grade, and Maylie Wrights started 1st grade at Vestavia Hills Elementary- Dolly Ridge. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Bridgett Glasgow Bo Glasgow (left) started his freshman year at Vestavia High School's Freshman Campus. He's pictured with his dad, Coach Jarrod Glasgow, who teaches at the school. Prev Next

Students at Vestavia City Schools started the 2024-2025 school year this week.

High school and middle schools students returned to classes on Wednesday, and elementary school students started their year on Thursday.

Check out these students' first day of school photos in the gallery above.

Want to see your back-to-school photos featured in this gallery? It's not too late to send us your photos. Send your first day photos to with the subject line “Vestavia first day of school” to cinabinett@starnesmedia.com. In the body of the email, please include your name, your child’s name, your child’s grade level and what school they attend.