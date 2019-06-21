New principals at Pizitz, VHELP discuss new roles

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Chris Pennington Chris Pennington Chris Pennington, middle, stands with his family. Pennington was named the new principal of Pizitz Middle School for the 2019-20 school year. × 2 of 2 Expand Neal Embry Abbie Freeman Abbie Freeman will be the new principal of Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park for the 2019-20 school year. Prev Next

Along with the facility changes coming to Vestavia Hills City Schools this fall, there’ll be some new faces leading two schools.

As Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge comes online, Ty Arendall, principal of Vestavia Hills Elementary — Liberty Park, will be moving to VHEDR to serve as their principal. Assistant Principal Abbie Freeman was named the new principal at VHELP.

At Pizitz Middle School, in its last year at its current facility, Principal Meredith Hanson moved into the role of personnel director after Mike Donaldson retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year. To replace Hanson, the district hired Chris Pennington, who has been in education for 29 years, most recently working as principal of Chickasaw Middle and High School in the Mobile area.

Chris Pennington

Pennington started his career in education at Susan Moore High School in Blount County and moved around to several schools before winding up at Chickasaw Middle and High School.

During his time serving in various administrative roles, including that of principal, Pennington spent many years as a band director. Pennington, 52, plays low brass and French horn and said he’s hoping to play a role in the Pizitz band, including possibly playing for the students.

It’s important, Pennington said, for a principal to be actively involved in all aspects of a school and community, so he’s planning on spending time meeting with civic groups and going to Vestavia Hills City Council meetings so the community can get to know him.

In addition to receiving the job at Pizitz, Pennington called the move “logical” as his daughter and son-in-law both got jobs at Thompson schools, less than an hour from Vestavia, allowing him to be close to them and his grandchildren.

Pennington took the job in part because Pizitz is considered “one of the top middle schools” in the country, he said. While Pizitz, like the rest of the school system, is recognized as one of the best schools in the region, Pennington said there are always areas to improve.

Having already developed a 100-day plan, Pennington said he plans to focus on developing the whole child, not just on academic success. Pennington said he’s also worked in places like Athens and Oxford with parents who are high achievers in their careers, which is similar to what he’ll encounter at Vestavia.

Pennington said it’s important as he shares his philosophy to make a difference in the lives of Pizitz students. Each student, he said, should know that he or she can change the world.

When students are allowed to create, society benefits, he said. That creativity should be fostered in a family-like atmosphere, Pennington said.

“Everything we do should represent a team approach on campus,” Pennington said.

Middle school presents a “key time” in development but also a rewarding challenge, Pennington said. The role of teachers and other school staff is helping children overcome struggles, deal with stress and other things that help prepare them for high school and college.

Pennington said he’s grateful for Hanson, who will stay in the district and offers a great understanding of the school and its needs. She’ll be a “valuable resource” moving forward, Pennington said.

With the big move to the former Berry High School campus still at least a year ahead, Pennington said the move needs to be a “total community effort,” but he feels prepared for it. Students and staff will spend time celebrating the current campus while preparing to take traditions and celebrations to the new campus, he said.

Abbie Freeman

Freeman has been at Vestavia for one year, serving as VHELP’s assistant principal under Arendall. She’s spent 19 years in education, including two in the Florida Keys as a principal before moving to Homewood to serve as the principal at Hall-Kent Elementary School.

“I have had a lot of training in innovative practices over the course of my whole career,” Freeman said.

Having worked in diverse schools, Freeman feels she is well prepared to handle the job at VHELP. Being an assistant principal this year has allowed Freeman to take a step back and examine her own teaching methods and practice while learning from Arendall.

Freeman has spent the past year getting to know parents and students which is “invaluable,” she said.

The community has been “super supportive,” she said, and has welcomed her into the school system, not failing to devote their time or give their money to support schools.

“You can see it in their priorities,” Freeman said.

As a principal, Freeman said she’ll still be an instructional leader, spending time on the school’s academic plans and other developmental areas like the “Leader in Me” program, which teaches students seven habits to be successful.

“Children are very capable of learning leadership skills,” Freeman said.

In the future, Freeman said she hopes students continue to learn those development skills and take ownership of their school.

Freeman said she’s excited to get started, and has enjoyed support from Arendall.

“This is very familiar to me at this point,” Freeman said.

Time, she said, will be her biggest challenge, as she always wants to do more, but with a supportive community behind her, she’s looking forward to her first year.

“All parents want the best for the students, and that is the same no matter where I’ve been, and they want the best for us,” Freeman said.