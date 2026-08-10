New assistant principals ready to lead, serve, inspire in Vestavia Hills City Schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Michaela Spence is a new assistant principal at Pizitz Middle School.

As Vestavia City Schools prepares for the 2026-27 school year, two familiar faces are stepping into new leadership roles. Michaela Spence, who has served as instructional partner, science teacher and a coach at Pizitz Middle School, will now step into the role of the school’s assistant principal. At Vestavia Hills Elementary West, longtime teacher and instructional partner Shannon Stewart has been promoted to assistant principal after nine years serving the West community.

Both educators are longtime members of the Vestavia City Schools family and have spent years building relationships with students, supporting teachers and contributing to their school communities. Their appointments reflect a shared commitment to servant leadership, collaboration and student success.

Spence, who is entering her 10th year in education, brings a wide range of experience to her new role. A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in science education, she also holds a master’s degree in science education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and an administrator certification from the University of West Alabama.

After beginning her career teaching at Auburn High School, Spence joined Pizitz Middle School in 2018, where she taught seventh and eighth grade science. In addition to teaching, she coached volleyball and girls basketball, served as co-athletic director and most recently worked as the school’s instructional partner.

Now, she said, becoming assistant principal at the school she has called home for eight years is a dream realized.

“The thing that excites me the most is I get to continue working at Pizitz,” Spence said. “It is truly a dream come true to get to move into this position and to be able to continue supporting the people that have supported me over the last few years.”

She also looks forward to learning alongside the school’s leadership team while continuing to support teachers, students and families.

“This role will allow me to move closer to families and students to be able to support them during their middle school years and to continue supporting teachers in the good work they are doing,” she said.

Spence credits the people of Vestavia City Schools for making the district feel like home. Encouraged by mentors early in her career to consider teaching in Vestavia, she said she immediately knew Pizitz was the right fit after her interview.

“My mother is a retired educator, and she is always reminding me that the place you work is as good as the people that work there,” Spence said. “Pizitz people are my people. They are family.”

She said colleagues throughout the district have mentored and shaped her into the educator she is today and that one quality stands out across Vestavia City Schools.

“The one thing I can say is true about the people that work at VHCS is they care deeply about kids and they care deeply about each other,” she said.

As she begins her new role, Spence hopes students know they have an advocate in her.

“Just like when I was in the classroom or coaching, I always wanted my students to know that I cared deeply about them as a person,” she said. “Plus, I hope they say I always loved a pep rally and a fun dress-up day!”

Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Shannon Stewart, new assistant principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

Stewart is beginning her 15th year in education. After starting her career in Shelby County Schools as a math interventionist and first-grade teacher at Calera Elementary School, she joined Vestavia Hills Elementary West nine years ago. She served as a classroom teacher before becoming the school’s instructional partner.

For Stewart, the opportunity to continue serving the West community is especially meaningful because it is the same school system that shaped her as a student.

“Vestavia is home,” Stewart said. “I was fortunate to grow up in Vestavia City Schools as a student, and it has been a gift to spend the past nine years serving at Vestavia Hills Elementary West. This school has shaped me not only as an educator, but as a leader and a person.”

She said relationships have always been the foundation of her work, regardless of her position.

“I’m most excited to continue building relationships with the students, staff and families at West,” Stewart said. “I believe relationships create the trust that allows people to grow, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue building on the strong foundation already in place.”

Stewart also credits the district’s culture for inspiring her throughout her career.

“There is something special about a community that believes so deeply in its schools,” she said. “The commitment to excellence is evident, but what has always stood out to me is the people.”

Looking ahead, Stewart hopes students remember not only what they learned but how they felt.

“I hope they will say they felt loved, supported and challenged,” Stewart said. “That I believed in them, celebrated their strengths and walked alongside them through challenges.”

Ultimately, she hopes her leadership helps students develop confidence, character and a belief in their ability to make a positive difference.

Both Spence and Stewart begin the school year in familiar hallways, taking on new responsibilities while continuing to serve the students, teachers and families they have worked alongside for years.