NaphCare Charitable Foundation awards scholarship to VHHS students

Eight Vestavia Hills High School students have been named recipients of the 2021 Tommy Ward Memorial Scholarships totaling $80,000.

Recipients were chosen based on financial need and their potential to grow into future leaders within their communities and beyond.

“Our top priority is to provide students with the resources to help them achieve their academic aspirations and flourish in their future endeavors,” said Deanna Newton, Executive Director of the NaphCare Charitable Foundation. “Due to the pandemic, most family finances have been affected and students are in need of financial support more than ever. We look forward to watching them succeed in the coming school year and throughout their education.”

“I would like to thank you for selecting me for the NaphCare Charitable Foundation Scholarship,” said VHHS recipient Alyssa Bell. “I cannot explain in words how much this scholarship will change my life. When I found out I was selected, I thought I was dreaming because stuff like this never happens to me… this scholarship is going to help in so many ways and I am so appreciative. Thank you so much!”

Over the past 10 years, the NaphCare Foundation has awarded 396 scholarships exceeding $2.8 million to students in Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky. The Tommy Ward Memorial scholarship fund was inspired by Tommy Ward, a Vestavia Hills High School coach who was killed in a tragic accident over 20 years ago. NaphCare is proud to join VHHS in honoring Coach Ward’s legacy by selecting deserving students to receive scholarships each year. Congrats to these eight VHHS seniors who each received a $10,000 NaphCare Scholarship in memory of Tommy Ward:

Abigail Bowers

Alyssa Bell

Bryanna Davis

Claire Copeland

Dulce Perez-Angeles

Emma Grace Milling

Isabella Hill

Zahir Moctezuma

-- Submitted