Meet the 11 candidates for Vestavia Hills Board of Education

On Thursday, April 15, and Monday, April 19, eleven candidates will interview for an upcoming vacancy on the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, as current Board President Lisa Baker’s five-year term will end in June.

Read more about each candidate below:

Karl Julian

Occupation: Owner and head instructor of World Oyama Karate. Previously lived and taught English in Japan as part of the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program, as well as serving as a substitute in Vestavia Hills City Schools

Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University

Community involvement: Substitute teacher in VHCS, volunteers at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, business serves as Partners in Education (PIE) partner with PTO.

Vestavia school ties: Three children in the school system at Cahaba Heights Elementary and Liberty Park Middle.

Reasons for applying: Believes the next few years will be difficult for public schools to navigate due to COVID-19 pandemic and wants to listen and work to help find solutions for any COVID-19 problems as they arise; make sure students have all the academic and emotional support they need; believes a good education is the “cornerstone of success” in life.

James “Jay” Stewart

Occupation: Attorney – partner at Gordon, Dana and Gilmore, LLC. Previously partner at Carr, Allison, as well as in-house counsel for the Bruno Event Team/Alabama Sports Foundation

Education: Bachelor of Science in business management, Master of Business Administration and J.D., all from Samford University.

Community Involvement: Helped establish Vestavia Hills Sports Hall of Fame; active in Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball for the last 20 years; volunteer junior achievement instructor during youngest son’s fourth-grade year.

Vestavia school ties: Two children who have graduated from VHHS, one child at Pizitz Middle

Reasons for applying: Saw firsthand the value of a Vestavia education; takes pride in Vestavia and wants to assist the city, superintendent and school system employees in “ensuring that Vestavia schools continue to exemplify excellence in teaching and learning.” Wants to help Vestavia attract the most talented administrators, teachers and students in the state; meet facility challenges; carry out board’s strategic plan.

Ryan Jeffrey Blackenburg

Occupation: Vice President, Bryant Bank, has worked in commercial banking since 2004.

Education: Bachelor of Science in finance from Auburn University; currently attending Alabama Banking School, expected graduation date of 2023.

Community Involvement: Graduate of Leadership Hoover, in the current class of Leadership Vestavia Hills; Member of Shades Valley Rotary Club; member of Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills; umpire in Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball; attended meetings for 6 years.

Vestavia school ties: Three children at Dolly Ridge Elementary.

Reasons for applying: Maintain PTO involvement; transparency and continue school involvement with the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation.

Blair Moss

Occupation: Realtor with Ray & Poynor

Education: Bachelor’s degree in financial management from the University of Alabama.

Community Involvement: Volunteers with fundraising efforts; Partner in Education sponsor; Children’s Hospital Committee for the Future member; Parkinson’s of Alabama Taste for the Cure board member; Cancer Society’s Junior Board member; Birmingham Association of Realtors.

Vestavia school ties: Two children in school system at East Elementary, third child will soon join East.

Reasons for applying: Advocate of parental involvement; believes it is important to “have conservatives making decisions for our city;” believes real estate expertise is a “valuable asset” as board addresses enrollment and growth.

Cynthia A. “Cindy” Anderson

Occupation: President of CG Legal Services, LLC, with locations in Enterprise, Monroeville and Birmingham. Previously served as executive director of the Monroe County Education Foundation, after being the Vice President of Administration and Logistics for the Navigator Development Group in Enterprise. Retired U.S. Army aviator and JAG officer. Private practice attorney since 2005.

Education: Associate degree in aviation sciences from Florida Institute of Technology; Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso; J.D. from the College of William & Mary; Master of Law from Judge Advocate General’s School; Master of Public Administration and Certificate of Nonprofit Management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Community Involvement: PTO Secretary and legislative liaison for Liberty Park Elementary; Den Leader, Boy Scouts of America; Volunteers at Canterbury United Methodist Church; Under-6 soccer coach with Vestavia Hills Soccer Club.

Vestavia school ties: One child at Liberty Park Elementary

Reasons for applying: Moved from Mountain Brook to Liberty Park so her son could attend VHELP. Wants to serve children; has spent a lifetime in service to others; learned how a board of education operates while directing an education foundation; wants to help others in the community.

Connie Goodman

Occupation: Vice President, Clinical Services at Behavioral Health Systems. Previously worked as counselor at Northwest Alabama Treatment Center and at Impact Family Counseling.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Auburn University; master’s degree in counseling from UAB.

Community Involvement: Volunteers at Dolly Ridge Elementary; Member of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church

Vestavia school ties: One child at Dolly Ridge Elementary.

Reasons for applying: Wants to help the school system navigate the challenges from the pandemic; help students deal with emotional stress from the pandemic; wants to help lead the board in the “most positive and exceptional path forward.”

Brian T. Corley

Occupation: Project Director, Doster Construction Company.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in building construction from Auburn.

Community Involvement: Past president of The Bell Center Junior Board.

Vestavia school ties: Two children at West Elementary.

Reasons for applying: Wants to help the school system remain a top feature of the community; to help the school provide a quality education to all students.

Clark Williamson

Occupation: Sales, Mid-America Marketing.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from Alabama; Master of Business Administration from the University of Troy.

Community Involvement: On Vestavia Hills Baseball Board; chair of the Southern Wholesalers Mechanical Products committee; served on the board of The American Society of Plumbing Engineers; leader in the “Wiseguys” 4th-grade group.

Vestavia school ties: One child at East, one at Pizitz and one at the freshman campus.

Reasons for applying: Wants to be involved and contribute; sees BOE as one of the “most significant ways” of making a difference; work for the greater good of the area.

Brian Demarco

Occupation: Senior Media Specialist, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and also an independent practice attorney since 2013. Previously worked at Balch & Bingham LLC as research assistant and process server.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science and history from UAB; J.D. from Birmingham School of Law.

Community Involvement: Board member of Optimist Club of Birmingham; Junior Board of American Cancer Society; volunteers to read to classes, help with school projects; former band parent; youth sports coach.

Vestavia school ties: One child at VHHS; two children at West Elementary.

Reasons for applying: Believes background in public and media relations will help in role; believes education system sets city apart and wants to continue the positive work of the board; wants to work with superintendent and other board members on future plans, whether that’s a new high school at Liberty Park, additional middle schools or improving current facilities; wants to do whatever is possible to ensure all children have the “best experience possible” in the school system.

Gina G. Pickering

Occupation: Senior Account Manager, The Southern Bank Company (part-time). Previously worked part-time at March of Dimes, Birmingham, as a bookkeeper and dealing with event coordination and accounts payable. Worked at Harbert Management Corporation from 2004-2013, first as communications and investor relations coordinator and later as director of communications.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from Auburn; master’s degree in communication from Auburn.

Community Involvement: The Service Guild of Birmingham (for The Bell Center); Led post-race party for Mercedes Marathon on behalf of The Service Guild; Jefferson County Executive Committee; Steering Committee for Bradley Byrne, 2020; Little Rebels Cheerleading Board Member and cheer coach; room mom at West.

Vestavia school ties: One child at Dolly Ridge Elementary.

Reasons for applying: Very invested in the city after moving here 6 years ago; wants to make a difference for her family, neighbors and community; advocate for children in the city.

Ashley W. Smith

Occupation: Teacher, Birmingham City Schools. Previously taught in Mobile.

Education: Bachelor of Science in secondary education from the University of South Alabama.

Vestavia school ties: One child at Pizitz.

Reasons for applying: Has a vested interest in the school system both as a parent and a resident; Witnessed the growth and change in the school system; wants to serve VHCS “during this time of great growth;” wants to serve because “education is more than just the career that I have chosen to pursue; it is my passion.”