Masks again to be optional at VHCS

× Expand Board of Education

Following a decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Vestavia Hills City Schools, face masks will be optional in school facilities, beginning on Sept. 20, Superintendent Todd Freeman announced on Sept. 17.

Freeman added that:

"Notification letters will continue to be sent home to students when they have a known potential exposure to a positive while at school.

We will continue to have reduced capacities in cafeterias, limit large indoor gatherings, and observe physical distancing as much as practical.

We will continue to emphasize the 4Habits 4Health practices, especially the importance of students and staff staying at home when they are sick. COVID-related absences are excused.

Indoor air quality and cleaning/disinfecting remain critical components of our health and wellness plan."

There were 48 reported positive cases on Sept. 10, the latest available date for data, compared to 93 cases on Aug. 27 and 86 cases on Sept. 3. On Aug. 27, there were 274 absences related to a close contact, which dropped to 173 cases on Sept. 3 and 65 cases on Sept. 10.

The debate over masks in schools has sparked passionate arguments on both sides at public board meetings.

The Vestavia Voice is awaiting further comment on this decision.