LPMS take first in scholars bowl district tournament

The Liberty Park Middle School Scholars Bowl Team earned first place at the district tournament in January. They are coached by Jennifer Isbell, center.

On Saturday, Jan. 26, the Liberty Park Middle School Scholars Bowl Team placed first at their district tournament at Spain Park High School.

The team scored 1790 points in four matches. This victory guaranteed a qualification for the State Scholars Bowl Tournament, which will take place at Hoover High School on Saturday, Feb. 23. Scholars Bowl Tournament Team members includes two eighth-graders, two seventh-graders, and two sixth-graders. They are Arman Dolatabadi (8), Cynthia Li (8), Arav Singh (7), Bowen Bishop (7), Ishaan Singh (6) and Jesse Hicks (6).

The team is coached by Jennifer Isbell.

Submitted by Sipu Momin Singh and Jennifer Isbell