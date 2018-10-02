Liberty Park Middle School named National Blue Ribbon School

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Liberty Park Middle School was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education on Oct. 1. Here, teachers inflate a weather balloon for a weather study conducted with students on the school field.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized five Alabama schools on Oct. 1 as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Liberty Park Middle School was one of the schools named a National Blue Ribbon School.

“I'm pleased to celebrate with you as your school is named a National Blue Ribbon School,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students' accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Other recognized schools in Alabama include: Arab Elementary School in Arab; Athens Elementary School in Athens; Mountain Brook Elementary in Mountain Brook; and Rock Quarry Elementary school in Tuscaloosa.

Now in its 36th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed recognition on more than 8,800 schools. On Nov. 7 and 8, the Secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with all honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

All schools are honored in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

· Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

· Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).

Submitted by the U.S. Department of Education