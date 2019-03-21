Local students holding gift card drive for Lee County tornado victims

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Diane McAliley. Pizitz Robotics teamed up with Vestavia Hills High School for a gift card drive to help victims of the tornadoes in Lee County. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Diane McAliley. Student Sidney Grace Culwell, an aspiring actress and model, donated a $250 gift card to the gift card drive that Pizitz Robotics and Vestavia Hills High School are holding to help the tornado victims of Lee County. Prev Next

The Pizitz Robotics team had competed at the VEX Robotics state championship in Auburn on March 2, where they also competed against the Beauregard Robotics Team the same day. The very next day, the tornados ripped through that community claiming lives and destroying so much in their community.

The Pizitz Robotics team wanted to help and learned that Vestavia Hills High School was doing a gift card drive for the victims. So, the robotics teamed up with them.

Our students brought in over $1,400 in gift cards to Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, Target, and Publix. Together with VHHS and Vestavia elementary schools, we will be donating over $4,000 in gift cards.

The cards will be taken to Beauregard High School and distributed through the counseling department.

One noteworthy donation in particular was Sidney Grace Culwell. She is a lovely young lady inside and out.

When she learned of the gift card drive, she wanted to be a part. Sidney is an aspiring model and actress.

A few weeks ago, she had the opportunity to do an anti-bullying campaign with DoSomething.org and Miss O & Friends. She filmed a video for them and promoted the campaign on her Instagram account. In return, they "gifted" her $750 in gift cards. Since this was something community focused, Sidney and her mom talked about the importance of "paying it forward" so she wanted to donate one of the gift cards to the tornado victims.

Submitted by Diane McAliley.