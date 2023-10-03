Library in the Forest plans variety of programming for October

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Public Library.

Children/Teens

Tuesdays: Toddler-a-Go-Go. 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Stories with singing, dancing and moving. Ages 18 to 36 months.

Tuesdays: After School Adventures. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Games, crafts and experiments. Ages 5 to 2nd grade.

Wednesdays: Story Friends. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room. Stories, music and movement. Ages 3-5.

Wednesdays: Twelve Below. 3:30 p.m. Challenges, games, food and more. Grades 3-6.

Thursdays: Book Babies. 10 a.m. Treehouse. Books, rhymes, songs and finger puppets. For ages birth to 18 months.

Fridays: Open Gaming. 4 p.m. Community Room. Board games and console games. Grades 6-12.

First and third Saturdays: Ms. Courtney’s Library Stop. 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and dancing. Community Room.

Second and fourth Saturdays: Kreate with Kelly. 10:30 a.m. Family art activities.

Oct. 4: Writing Group. 4 p.m. Writing two-sentence horror stories. Grades 6-12.

Oct. 5: Chess Club. 4:30 p.m. Historical Room. Grades 4-12.

Oct. 10: Family Night with Jasper Rabbit. 4 p.m. Community Room.

Oct. 10: Tabletop gaming group. 6 p.m. Community Room.

Oct. 11: Art Group. 4 p.m. Makerspace

Oct.14: Dungeons & Dragons. 10 a.m. to noon. Historical Room.

Oct. 18: Game Party. 4-5:30 p.m.

Grades 6-12.

Oct. 24: Haunted Park Escape Room. 4-5:30 p.m. Community Room.

Oct. 25: Scary Movie Night. 4 p.m. Community Room. Grades 6-12.

Adults

Mondays: Belly Dance Series. 6 p.m. Community Room.

Oct. 5: Intermediate Microsoft Word. 4 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

Oct. 5: Reed & Feed Book Group. 6 p.m. Community Room. Discussion of “Finding Me” by Viola Davis.

Oct. 12: Online Safety. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

Oct. 17: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part 1. 4 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

Oct. 19: Flicks & Films. 2 p.m. Community Room. “The Sixth Sense.”

Oct. 26: Dolores Hydock. 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Tickets $20.

Oct. 26: Say Hi to AI — Intro to Artificial Intelligence. 4 p.m. Electronic Classroom.