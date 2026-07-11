Liberty Park Middle School teacher Amy Hollar named 2026 National STEM Scholar

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tamara Davis, Price Weber. Liberty Park Middle School science teacher Amy Hollar was named one of 10 educators selected nationwide for the 2026 National STEM Scholar Program.

Liberty Park Middle School science teacher Amy Hollar has been selected as one of only 10 educators nationwide for the prestigious 2026 National STEM Scholar Program, earning national recognition for her commitment to STEM education and innovative teaching.

The scholar program is a unique professional development program providing advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training, national network building and project support for middle school science teachers nationwide.

The National STEM Scholar Program, a partnership between the National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University, provides advanced professional development for outstanding middle school science teachers from across the country.

Hollar was chosen based on her proposal for a classroom “Challenge Project,” an innovative STEM initiative designed to engage students in meaningful, hands-on learning experiences. The program selects educators whose ideas have the potential to make a lasting impact on students during the critical middle school years, when interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics often shapes future educational and career paths.

“STEM matters to me because it gives my students the tools to think critically, solve real problems and see themselves as creators, rather than consumers, of the world around them,” Hollar said. “As a middle school teacher, I see every day how hands-on, meaningful STEM experiences build students’ confidence and encourage perseverance and curiosity. Being part of this program allows me to grow alongside my students and bring back opportunities that make learning more relevant and engaging.”

Studies show that middle school students who become excited about science are more likely to pursue STEM courses in high school and major in them at the technical and college levels. However, nearly 50% of eighth graders in America lose interest in pursuing the STEM-related subjects increasingly required for 21st-century jobs.

“Supporting teachers who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age will directly impact how many choose to pursue the STEM skills essential for living-wage jobs,” said Paula Gristani, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation. “By investing in the influential middle school STEM teacher now, we reach thousands of students in classrooms today and far into the future.”

As a member of the 2026 National STEM Scholar class, Hollar participated in an intensive week of advanced STEM training from May 24-30 at Western Kentucky University. During the program, she collaborated with fellow scholars and STEM experts from across the nation while refining her classroom project and developing new strategies to engage students in science and mathematics.

A unique requirement of the program is the responsibility for STEM Scholars to share lessons learned with colleagues in their home schools, districts or states, magnifying impact over multiple classrooms and years. By June 2027, National STEM Scholars will have directly and indirectly impacted more than 229,000 middle school students in the U.S.