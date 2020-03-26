Leadership Vestavia Hills provides lunches during spring break to Vestavia students

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Meals for Vestavia Hills Students Alli McGill Ammons and Anthony Krontiras, Child Nutrition Program assistant manager at Pizitz Middle School, hand lunches from Moe’s Southwest Grill to a parent in the carpool lane, as members with Leadership Vestavia Hills hand out meals, and snacks provided by Girl Scouts, for students in the Vestavia school system at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Meals will be provided at these locations throughout the week of Spring Break and the Child Nutrition Program will provide meals the week of March 30. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Meals for Vestavia Hills Students Alli McGill Ammons, with Leadership Vestavia Hills, smiles as she hands boxes of meals from Moe’s Southwest Grill, to a child in the carpool lane as she and other members of Leadership Vestavia Hills hand out meals and snacks to parents for students in the Vestavia school system at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Meals will be provided at these locations throughout the week of Spring Break and the Child Nutrition Program will provide meals the week of March 30. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Meals for Vestavia Hills Students Chris Simmons, with Leadership Vestavia Hills, picks up bags of nonperishable snacks, provided by the Girl Scouts, to give to a parent in the carpool lane as he and other members of Leadership Vestavia Hills hand out meals from Moe’s Southwest Grill for students in the Vestavia school system at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Meals will be provided at these locations throughout the week of Spring Break and the Child Nutrition Program will provide meals the week of March 30. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

Leadership Vestavia Hills has stepped up to help students have free meals during spring break this week.

The group decided for their project to partner with local restaurants to support them while ensuring students in the Vestavia Hills City School system have food this week. The school system is offering lunches during the break due to the outbreak of the coronavirus but was off during spring break.

Shelley Gentle with Leadership Vestavia Hills said it was a way to kill two birds with one stone, supporting students and local restaurants.

Restaurants like Slice and Ashley Mac’s, along with other local businesses, have given food. The group has taken donations to pay for the food and raised about $7,600 as of Wednesday.