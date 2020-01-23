Kindergarten registration opens in February

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Kintergarten Brenda Capps looks at the vest made by Zane Gilliland, 5, as they get ready for a “Pow Wow” with the kindergarten classes at Vestavia Hills Elementary East on Nov. 25.

For those enrolling their child in kindergarten or enrolling their child for the first time in Vestavia Hills City Schools, enrollment will begin Feb. 3.

Enrollment must be done at the child’s school, which allows staff to get to know the family and begin a connection, said Dena Fore, data administrator for the school system.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 2, 2020, to enroll in kindergarten, and parents must bring the child’s immunization form, proof of age and three forms tying parents to their residence in the city: a lease, warranty deed, settlement statement, mortgage statement or property tax notice; a power bill and one other item: proof of residency, vehicle registration, a bill or canceled check. More information on required documents can be found by going to the school’s website — vestavia.k12.al.us — and clicking on the “Enrollment” tab.

The school locator tool, which can be found by going to the “Enrollment” tab and clicking the “What’s My School Zone” link on the left-hand side, allows parents to find their residence and see in which school zone they live. The map is especially helpful after schools were rezoned at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

Kindergarten enrollment continues through the summer and early fall, while registration, which takes place online, runs from April 6 to May 31 for everyone else. After enrolling their child in the system, parents of kindergarteners or new students will still register and receive even more information.

PTO groups are preparing to host kindergarten parent orientations in late April or early May, Fore said. In order to benefit from such meetings, Fore said it is better if parents enroll their students as early as possible.