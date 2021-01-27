Kindergarten enrollment to begin in February

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools. Kindergarten enrollment for Vestavia Hills school system’s 2021-22 academic year opens Feb. 1.

Kindergarten enrollment will again start in February, offering parents of young children a chance to enroll their child in the Vestavia Hills school system.

Enrollment for new students, whether they are in kindergarten or any other grade, begins Feb. 1, while registration for returning students can be done entirely online.

For the 2021-22 school year, enrollment will look largely the same, said Whit McGhee, director of public relations for Vestavia Hills City Schools. Parents will complete an enrollment form online, which allows them to fill out student information and begin the enrollment process.

Parents still will have to bring paperwork to their child’s school, including the following:

Alabama Certificate of Immunization

Proof of age, to include but not limited to: birth certificate; religious, hospital or physician’s documents showing date of birth; a baptismal certificate or entry in a family Bible; an adoption record; an affidavit from a parent; previously verified school records, etc.

Current and valid lease, warranty deed, settlement statement, mortgage statement or current property tax notice

A power bill in your name for the current month showing the residence property address

One other item that ties you to the residence:

Proof of residency from the County Registrar of Voters

Current vehicle registration showing residence address

One other bill mailed to you at the residence address

A canceled check in your name for the current month showing the residence property address

If legal custody of a child is split between two parents, you must attach a certified copy of the court order identifying each parent’s respective award of physical custody.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 2, 2021, in order to be eligible to begin kindergarten, McGhee said.

For more information and to begin the enrollment process, visit vestavia.k12.al.us/enrollment.