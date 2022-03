× Expand Kym Prewitt Circus Horse Show

Kids Day will take place at Vestavia Hills High School on Saturday, March 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be more than 60 characters in the gym for a character party and eight emergency/utility vehicles outside for our Touch-A-Truck event.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://gofan.co/app/events/437797?schoolId=AL2466