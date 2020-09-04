Inaugural Vestavia Hills City Schools HOF class announced

× Expand Board of Education

Five educators will make up the inaugural class of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame and will be inducted in an Oct. 5 ceremony at the new campus of Pizitz Middle School.

The inductees were chosen from a field of nominees submitted earlier this year by alumni, faculty and staff, and the community at large.

The inaugural class includes:

Buddy Anderson, head football coach of Vestavia Hills High School, who began his employment with VHCS in 1972 and is retiring after the 2020 season.

Helen Holley, first principal of Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and former assistant principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, who served from 1993 to 2012.

David Miles, former principal of Louis Pizitz Middle School, who served from 1991 to 2014.

Dr. Carlton Smith, third superintendent of Vestavia Hills City Schools, who served from 1985 to 1998 and will be inducted posthumously.

Kay Tipton, math teacher at Vestavia Hills High School, who served from 1971 to 2007.

“The inaugural class of the VHCS Hall of Fame is the gold standard for educators,” said Todd Freeman, Vestavia Hills City Schools superintendent.

“Each individual member touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. Their legacies of influence continue to impact past, present, and future students. They exemplify what it means to be committed to providing every student the opportunity to learn without limits,” Freeman said.