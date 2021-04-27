Hunsberger named new principal at Pizitz; remote learning plan unveiled for 21-22 school year

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Alicia Hunsberger will soon be the principal at Pizitz Middle School. She's been the principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights since 2016.

Alicia Hunsberger, who has served as principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights since 2016, will transition into the role of principal at Pizitz Middle School on July 1 after the Vestavia Hills Board of Education approved the move on April 26.

Hunsberger replaces Chris Pennington, who is moving into his new role as director of assessment and accountability, a new position, on July 1. Pennington came to Pizitz ahead of the 2019-20 school year, replacing Meredith Hanson, who is now the district’s director of personnel.

“Hunsberger led Cahaba Heights during a period of significant expansion of the school’s footprint,” the school system said in a news release. “The school opened a new gymnasium, media center and classroom wing in the past five years and also expanded its cafeteria.”

“I’ve had so many wonderful experiences at Cahaba Heights that I will always treasure, and it’s been a joy to work alongside the most incredible educators. I’m also honored to have the privilege of leading another world-class group of teachers and staff at Pizitz,” Hunsberger said in the release.

“The team at Pizitz does extraordinary work to help children transition through their middle school years into young adults, and I look forward to joining them in that work,” she added.

Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman spoke highly of Hunsberger’s service in the release.

“Dr. Hunsberger is an exceptional leader who pours her heart and soul into her students and staff. I am excited to see her lead the great staff at Louis Pizitz Middle School forward,” Freeman said.

Hunsberger’s salary will increase from $110,906 to $119,600 as a result of the move.

Also at the meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Aimee Rainey unveiled the district’s plan for remote learning for the 2021-22 school year. Only students in sixth through 12th grades will have a remote option, and they must have a passing grade from the 2020-21 school year. All teachers will be back in the classroom, solely focused on students in the traditional model. Instead of teachers, the district will use facilitators for online classes.

Students will have to take some assessments on campus, and the model is for the entire year. Students not making academic progress may have to go to the traditional model, Rainey said.

Parents have until the end of the current school year to make their decision for next year.

Schneider Electric gave an update on their work to help the district save money through projects that will help the district improve its energy efficiency. The company recently performed an audit of the district’s facilities to identify ways to improve in those areas.

The five top priorities, a spokesman said, are to replace major HVAC units, replace aging and-or leaking roofs, improve operational efficiency through modern technologies, create a healthy and productive learning environment and improve student enrichment and community engagement.

The proposed initial phase of projects includes installing LED lighting at the high school and athletic fields, improving water efficiency at the high school and Vestavia Hills Elementary West, upgrades to building envelopes at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park, which includes foam insulation, air sealing to reduce infiltration at roof-wall joints, installing solar window film in select areas and insulating the attic at VHELP.

Those projects, along with final design and engineering work and marketing, communications and branding initiatives, would potentially be done this summer, if the Board of Education approves the work. Later work would be done in separate phases.

Schneider anticipates savings of more than $27 million over a 20-year partnership with the school system.

If approved, the initial phase of projects is expected to cost about $4.5 million, and the district is planning on using their allocated portions of Public School and College Authority funds, given by the state as a result of bond sales last year, to cover that initial cost, while the hope is that savings from the initial phase of projects will be enough to pay for the other projects, said Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Services Patrick Martin.

In other business, the board: