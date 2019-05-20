Hudson brings teaching experience to board of education

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Jaclyn Hudson sits at the table of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education. She will join the board as its newest member later this month.

With four years of teaching experience at Vestavia Hills Elementary — Liberty Park under her belt, Jaclyn Hudson is preparing to step into a new role this month on the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.

“This is just a natural transition in my life,” Hudson said. “Vestavia means so much to me, and I want to give back to the whole system.”

For the last 14 years, Hudson has worked for her father, Jack Traffanstedt, a State Farm Insurance agent in Vestavia. Before that, she taught kindergarten at VHELP.

“[It was] the best four years of my life,” Hudson said of her time at the school. “... It was an exceptionally well-oiled machine.”

During her fourth year at the school, Hudson began working on her master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, but she also had her daughter and decided not to go back to teaching. She now has a son, who is in the fifth grade, and her daughter is in the eighth grade.

Hudson will replace outgoing board member Jerry Dent and said she wants to serve all of the schools in the Vestavia system, as well as the children attending those schools.

“The main thing [is] you have to love the kids and put them first,” Hudson said.

Being a board member will include not just going to monthly meetings and work sessions, but also staying in constant contact with Superintendent Todd Freeman and the eight schools, soon to be nine once Pizitz transfers to the old Berry High campus and the current Pizitz facility turns into a ninth-grade campus.

Having spent time in the classroom, Hudson said she understands the need to meet every student’s needs and not let any child “fall through the cracks.”

“Every kid learns differently,” she said.

In addition to serving students, Hudson said she also sees her role as one in which she helps Vestavia teachers.

“I have a real passion for the teachers,” Hudson said. “I hope to be an advocate for them.”

While Vestavia is known across the region for its excellent school system, even the best schools have room to improve, Hudson said, and she’s looking forward to working behind the scenes with the rest of the board.

While she’s worked at Liberty Park and still lives in that part of town, Hudson said she’s all about “One Rebel,” as the school system brings every part of Vestavia together. She said she also wants to assure parents of children at the newly-formed Dolly Ridge elementary campus that their children will continue to receive the high-quality education they’ve come to expect from Vestavia.

Hudson said in the month or so leading up to her officially becoming a member of the board of education, she’s had conversations with Freeman and comes in knowing fellow members Steve Bendall and Jennifer Weaver.

“I feel like there’s been a lot of support,” Hudson said.

While Hudson said she’s an independent thinker who will trust her heart and gut, she wants to work with the rest of the board, as well.

“I want our school system to be, not just the best in Alabama, but the best in the country,” Hudson said. “Let’s get it there.”