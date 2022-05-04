HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) Hosts a HEAL-icious Recipe Challenge

The first HEAL-icious Recipe Challenge Grand Championship occurred on the last “normal” day of 2020. The second championship, held in 2021, was conducted virtually. 2022 saw yet another change in format but students were hosted in person again at the HEAL United headquarters. While the past two years have been challenging, teachers from across the state have utilized the HEAL curriculum to encourage positive lifestyle habits in the youth they teach. Now, perhaps more than ever, Healthy Eating, Active Living is imperative to increase student wellbeing.

On April 20, HEAL sponsored the HEAL-icious (healthy and delicious) Recipe Grand Championship. Family and Consumer Science teachers in select schools used the HEAL curriculum in their classroom instruction and then culminated the unit with a recipe challenge. More than 400 students competed at the local level to create their own unique recipes that are nutrient-dense and have a moderate or low amount of fat, sugar and sodium. Besides preparing a delicious snack, students gave an oral presentation explaining the nutritional value of their recipe. Judging was based on a combination of the student presentation, the taste of the snack and the health benefit of the dish. The top winners of these local events then represented their school in the virtual grand championship.

This year’s winners are:

1st Place: Scarlet Doss and Brady Shipp, Mortimer Jordan High School

Dish – Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

2nd Place: Jackson Woodruff, North Jefferson Middle School

Dish – Berry Yogurt Toast

3rd Place (Tie): Jillian Russell, Pizitz Middle School

Dish – Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Balls

Cameron Cusimano, Bragg Middle School

Dish – Oatmeal with Berries

Honorable Mention: Emily Grace Floria and Elizabeth Haughery, Pizitz Middle School

Dish – Disaster Bark

Eva Davey, Pizitz Middle School

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

Submitted by Melinda Thompson Gargiulo