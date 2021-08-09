Group expresses concern over lack of mask mandate

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media VHHS Graduation Members of the Class of 2020 file into their seats wearing masks at the start of commencement held at Thomas Reynolds Stadium at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Graduates and families were seated 6-feet away from one another during the ceremony. The Vestavia Hills Class of 2020 received more than $34 million in scholarships across the 492 graduates. Photo by Erin Nelson.

After approving personnel items that included the hiring of new Rebels softball coach John Simmons, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education adjourned their special called meeting on Monday morning, minutes after it began.

That did not sit well with parents who had come to the meeting hoping to talk to the Board of Education about their mask policy for the 2021-22 school year. The policy, as of Aug. 9, “strongly recommends,” but does not mandate, masks to be worn in school facilities, with the exception of school buses, where they are required to be worn by both students and staff.

“Are you not going to do your job?” one parent asked the board.

Board President Steve Bendall told the parent the board was doing their job. Public comment was not on the agenda, nor was public comment included on the agendas for any special called meeting at any point in 2021. The only item on the agenda at Monday’s meeting was personnel items.

Public comment has been made available at regularly scheduled board meetings. The following is the board’s policy for public comment:

“In order to permit orderly scheduling of public remarks and the inclusion of such in the agenda, anyone wishing to speak before the Board, either as an individual, or as a member of a group, should inform the Superintendent in writing of the desire to do so and of the topic to be discussed as early as possible, but in no event less than five days prior to the meeting. Any individual desiring to speak shall stand and give his or her name and the group name, if any, that he or she represents. The presentation should be as brief as possible, and in no event shall such address exceed five minutes. Speakers may make statements about their particular concern with school operations and programs. In public session, however, the Board will not hear personal complaints against particular school personnel or against any person connected with the school system. Other means are provided whereby the Board may consider and dispose of legitimate complaints involving individuals and employees within the school system. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board President, at his or her discretion, may allow public comments from the floor at the end of the regular meeting agenda, except the comments prohibited above. The Board President may terminate the remarks of any individual when such remarks do not adhere to the above procedures, or for other good reason.”

Several school systems in the greater Birmingham area, including Homewood and Trussville, have announced they will require masks, while Hoover require masks for the first 30 days of school.

A petition has been started to mandate masks throughout the school, and another petition has also started to keep masks optional for students and staff.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has recommended universal masking in schools, according to their website.

Board President Steve Bendall did not return an email seeking comment for this story as of 6:45 p.m. Monday night.