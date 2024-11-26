Get to know: VCS Student Assistance Counselor Anna Gaston

by

Anna Gaston is the Student Assistance Counselor for Vestavia City Schools, assisting students across the district. In this interview, she shares what she enjoys about being a school social worker.

Q: How long have you worked in schools?

A: I've been a social worker for 27 years, and I've been a school social worker for the past ten years.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I was inspired to become a school social worker because of the opportunity to directly connect with so many different people.I provide direct support to children and their families, K-12 across the district. I'm also able to be a team member with faculty and staff, as we all work towards the common goal of supporting students.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My most favorite teacher when I was in school was Miss McClinton, who was my fourth grade teacher at Edgewood Elementary in Homewood. She was the kindest teacher I had ever had, and she supported me both emotionally and academically.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of working in schools?

A: The most rewarding part of being a school social worker is the positive connections I am able to build through building positive relationships with students, their families and staff. I'm able to watch growth in so many different areas.