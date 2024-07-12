Get to know French teacher Courtney Capocci

×

Courtney Capocci teaches French at Liberty Park Middle School and Mountain Brook Junior High School.

Q: How long have you been a teacher, and what subjects do you teach?

A: So I have officially been a teacher for nine years. This upcoming year is going to be my 10th year, and I teach French.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: So I was inspired to become a teacher because I loved the French language and I love children, and I just loved teaching my friends and family little phrases of French and figured I might as well combine the two and teach in the public school system.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher when you were in school.

A: Singing was my passion before French was my passion. So in high school, I loved Mr. Allen Gillespie. He was my choir teacher, and I was in a mixed ensemble at my high school, and we traveled and sang at events, and that was my absolute favorite teacher and favorite class.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher for you?

A: So the most rewarding thing about being a teacher is when I see a student, maybe three or four years down the line when they've learned a big amount of French and can actually speak French. Seeing and knowing that I helped contribute to that and maybe helped to give them the passion for the language — that's the most rewarding thing.