Get to Know: Bethany Peppers, assistant choir director at LPMS

Expand Photo courtesy of Bethany Peppers Bethany Peppers is the new assistant choir director at Liberty Park Middle School.

Q: Tell our readers a little about yourself.

A: I am a third-year teacher. I’m originally from Hamilton, Alabama, and graduated from the University of Alabama in 2023 with a degree in Choral Music Education. I spent my first two years in education as the choir director at Homewood Middle School, and I am now the assistant choir director at Liberty Park Middle School.

Q: How long have you been involved in the performing arts?

A: I’ve been performing most of my life. The first time I sang in front of people, I was three years old, singing with my family at church. From cheer and dance in elementary school to theatre and choir in middle and high school, the arts have always been part of my life.

Q: Which of the performing arts do you enjoy most?

A: Most people would expect me to say singing, but I actually love acting the most. I love creating characters and relationships with the cast, on and off stage. Theatre feels like “me time.”

Q: What inspired you to go into teaching rather than performing?

A: I originally pursued a degree in music performance. But over time, I realized I wanted something different. Growing up in a theatre company that felt like home shaped me, but not every space in the performance industry is like that. During the pandemic, I also realized I wanted to stay close to family. My heart changed, and I’m so glad it did. I love what I do and the life I’m building with my husband.

Q: What have been some rewarding experiences as a performer?

A: There are so many — the chemistry you create onstage, processing emotions through acting, nailing a tough song, or overcoming onstage mishaps. Anytime I get to go home and work with Self Express Productions, the company I grew up with, it feels like family.

Q: What about as an educator?

A: The kids, 100 percent. Watching students achieve things they never thought possible is the best part. Their success is my success, and I love being there for them through those pivotal middle school years.

Q: What are you most looking forward to this school year?

A: So many things! I’m working part-time now, which is a blessing as my husband and I prepare for our first baby later this year. I’m also excited to work alongside Heather Cantwell, who is one of the best at what she does.

Q: What’s something your students may not know about you?

A: My school didn’t offer choir, theatre or elementary music. I played French horn in middle school, but I didn’t join a true concert choir until college. That experience made me passionate about ensuring kids have the opportunity to explore the arts.

Q: What do you enjoy outside of work?

A: My husband and I are active at Valleydale Church. I sing in the choir and praise team, and I’m starting a youth choir there. Faith is very important to me, and our small group has become like family.

Q: What’s next for you and for LPMS?

A: Personally, I’m focused on learning my new role and preparing for parenthood. At LPMS, Heather and I want to give our students the best choral and music education possible. We have performances coming up this semester and All-State auditions, so we’re excited to see what our students will achieve.