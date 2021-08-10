Freeman talks improving learning, future of Vestavia Hills City Schools at chamber luncheon

× Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman gives his "State of the School" address at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce lunehon on Aug. 10 at the Vestavia Country Club.

While Vestavia Hills City Schools is routinely lauded for its success in educating its students, Superintendent Todd Freeman said there is always room for growth.

“The worst enemy of great is good,” Freeman said.

Freeman gave the annual “State of the School” address at the monthly Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Aug. 10, and shared some goals for the school system, which began their year on the same day.

In the area of academic instruction, Freeman said the school system is training teachers in computer science, increasing the capacity of STEM programs and offering new classes like cybersecurity at Vestavia Hills High School. There is also a pilot STEM class at Liberty Park Elementary School, Freeman said.

The school system is also growing in their dual enrollment numbers, going from 61 students last year to more than 170 students this year, Freeman said. Other new learning opportunities include the partnership with INCubatoredu, which offers students an opportunity to learn how to start a business and then pairs them with a business partner in the community, with hopes that students will be able to secure funding for their business venture.

Another goal, Freeman said, is to remove limits from learning. This year, that means working to improve security in school facilities, along with spending $5 million on energy projects to improve those facilities, Freeman said.

Talking about the facilities, Freeman said there isn’t a need for another high school in their future.

Freeman also talked about the need to develop character and invest in the school system’s people, including teachers.

“We invest in our people,” Freeman said.

Students are learning about character through a partnership with The Hope Institute at Samford University, Freeman said. Learning character can help students “passionately disagree” while showing respect for one another, he said.

Next steps for the school system include addressing issues of delivering top-notch instruction that is relevant to students today, as those needs have changed over time, he said. There is also a need to increase resources available to teachers, as well as making sure they have the space in which to do their work. The school system also needs to be able to better meet all student’s needs, Freeman said.

The system is defined by unparalleled community support, strength of tradition, perseverance through challenging times and persistence in their quest for excellence, Freeman said. Now it is time to leverage those strengths as the school system moves into the future, he said.

“Our kids are our sole focus,” Freeman said. “It’s time to look at what our students now need to push into the next 50 years.”

Freeman said the system has been engaging with more than 300 stakeholders to determine how best to “design the future,” and urged the crowd to continue to partner with and support the school system.

“The work that we do is always going to be the most important in a community,” Freeman said.

