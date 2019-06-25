Freeman, CSFO given high marks on evaluation

× Expand Neal Embry Board president David Powell, Superintendent Todd Freeman and board member Jennifer Weaver prepare for the June 24 meeting.

Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman and the school’s chief financial officer, Courtney Brown, both received exceptional ratings during their evaluation at the June 24 board of education meeting.

“You have two ‘rockstars’ in your midst,” said Susan Salter with the Alabama Association of School Boards, which leads the evaluation.

Freeman was evaluated by board members, central office staff, principals and other stakeholders. He received a 4.6 out of 5 from the five board members for the 2018-19 school year, and out of 77 indicators, Freeman scored at least “meets expectations” on all of them. Indicators included Freeman’s knowledge, leadership ability, communication skills and a plethora of other skills.

The “direct report” evaluators included principals and central office staff, which evaluated Freeman on 30 indicators. Those evaluators gave Freeman a 4.7 out of 5, while stakeholders, which represented those in the community, gave him a 4.6 out of 5. In both of those evaluations, Freeman was noted as at least “meeting expectations” in every single category.

Freeman said the results of the evaluation are due in part to him being able to work “with the best of the best” in Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Courtney Brown, in her first year as CSFO, was given a 4.6 out of 5 by the board of education, which recognized her as “knowledgeable and professional,” Salter said. Freeman also evaluated Brown, giving her a 3.9 out of 5, just below “exceeds expectations.”

Like Freeman, there were no areas in either evaluation where Brown was noted as “needs improvement.” Freeman said Brown had performed admirably in her first year as CSFO, and said she’s worked to modernize the department.

The board also approved a contract extension with Hoar Program Management, which has overseen the projects at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and the old Berry High School campus. The extension comes as the move from Pizitz to Berry has been delayed due to rainfall amounts keeping construction crews from finishing work at the site.

The board also approved two change orders, the first at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights in the amount of about $31,000 to finish parking and access work behind the school where deliveries are made. The other change order was for about $55,000 at Berry to pour concrete in a courtyard area which is slightly below ground and fills up with water.

The board also approved a painting contract at multiple schools with Johnny Hamilton painting for about $50,000.

In changes to schools, the new student handbook was approved, with changes to the dress code being finalized. Aimee Rainey, who will soon become assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said there are some specific variations between K-5 and grades 6-12, but there is one dress code for the entire district.

The excused absence policy was also changed, bringing the number of excused absences allowed to 10, barring the documented exceptions. In the past, it was left to the principal’s discretion, Rainey said.

An updated policy on drug and alcohol testing for safety-sensitive employees was tabled until the July meeting.

Freeman and the board also recognized retiring assistant superintendent Jane-Marie Marlin.