Five educators to be inducted into Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame will gain five new members this fall.

Inductees in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 are, in alphabetical order:

Sammy Dunn, coach of the Vestavia Hills High School baseball team from 1978 to 2004, who will be inducted posthumously

Barbara Grant, science teacher at Vestavia Hills Junior High / Louis Pizitz Middle School from 1968 to 1998

Michael Gross, principal of Vestavia Hills High School from 1985 to 1999

Rick McKay, teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Vestavia Hills Elementary Central from 1980 to 2002

John Rush, physical education teacher and coach at Louis Pizitz Middle School from 1981 to 2019

The Class of 2021 will be the second group of educators to be inducted into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame following a 2020 class which included Buddy Anderson, Helen Holley, David Miles, Dr. Carlton Smith, and Kay Tipton.

Inductees were chosen from a field of nominees submitted earlier this year by alumni, faculty and staff, and the community at large. More than 100 nominations were submitted for the 2021 class.

“The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 epitomizes the exceptional educators that are the trademark of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Their positive influence was transformational for the many students they taught as well as the colleagues they worked alongside,” said Todd Freeman, Vestavia Hills City Schools superintendent.

Inductees will be honored in a special ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Vestavia Hills High School. The event begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.