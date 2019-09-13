Firefighter speaks to fifth-grade class about 9/11

× Expand Submitted by Christine McJunkin. Jenna and Tyler Williams stand with Jenna’s fifth-grade class at VHEDR.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge fifth-grade teacher, Jenna Williams, had a special guest visit with her class on 9/11.

Mrs. Williams recalls being the same age as most other students when the Twin Towers were struck in 2001. Each year on 9/11, she spends the day teaching her students about the true acts of heroism that were displayed that day, how Americans became united as a result of the tragedy, and what it means to be a true patriot.

Her husband, Tyler Williams, who currently serves the City of Homewood as an apparatus operator and paramedic, came to speak to the class about how the events surrounding 9/11 ultimately led him to pursue a career as a fireman.

Mr. Williams discussed what it means to serve others, and how we each have the potential to be someone else’s hero in a time of need.

